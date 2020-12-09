A festive event at the National Memorial Arboretum has proved a sell-out success before it even begins.

Illuminated Arboretum runs each evening from tonight (9th December) until 19th December.

It sees visitors explore the 150-acre site with memorials and trees bathed in colour.

Adaptations have been made to allow the event to take place in a COVID-secure manner.

Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: