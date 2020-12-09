A festive event at the National Memorial Arboretum has proved a sell-out success before it even begins.
Illuminated Arboretum runs each evening from tonight (9th December) until 19th December.
It sees visitors explore the 150-acre site with memorials and trees bathed in colour.
Adaptations have been made to allow the event to take place in a COVID-secure manner.
Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“We knew that people would be looking for new ways to get into the festive spirit this year, but we still hadn’t anticipated tickets selling quite so quickly.
"It's a shame that we aren't able to share this immersive experience with more people this time, but we look forward to welcoming them next year when we hope we can increase capacity further."