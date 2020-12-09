Train passengers travelling between Lichfield and Birmingham are being warned of platform changes in the New Year.
Signalling equipment replacement at Birmingham New Year means a rolling programme of platform closures will be introduced at Birmingham New Street.
The work is due to start on 24th January 2021 and be completed by June 2022.
Cross city line services to Shenstone, Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley are among those likely to be moved from regular platforms during the work.
Dave Penney, central route director for Network Rail, said:
“We are putting passengers first throughout Birmingham New Street’s signalling upgrade by running a full timetable to keep trains moving as normal.
“But I’d urge anyone travelling, to make their journeys as smooth as possible, to always check which platform their train is on.
“This is a major investment in one of Britain’s most important stations and it has been carefully planned to minimise disruption.
“Once complete, the West Midlands will have large areas using the newest and best signalling anywhere in Britain which will help provide a safe, reliable and high performing railway for decades to come.”Dave Penney, Network Rail