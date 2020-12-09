Christmas shoppers will be able to park for free in council car parks in Lichfield over the festive period.

Lichfield District Council said it hoped the move would boost trade for local businesses.

The offer will be in place from 12th December to 3rd January at all council-run car parks, except Backcester Lane and Gresley Row.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

Cllr Liz Little

“I am delighted we will be opening up most of our city centre car parks for free to help support local shops and businesses in the run up to Christmas. “I hope it encourages more people to ‘love local’ and to stock up on their gifts and festive food at a local business. “However, it’s really important to continue to follow the hands, face and space rules to stop the spread of coronavirus. “This includes wearing a face covering unless you are exempt, washing your hand and using hand gel when out and about, and keeping at a safe distance to others when shopping or queuing.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Anyone with a car parking season ticket who wants to cancel it can email parking@lichfielddc.gov.uk to request a refund for the remaining time left on it.

Full details of Lichfield city centre car parks are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/carparkmap.