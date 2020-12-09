A Lichfield councillor has met with Lichfield residents unhappy at the closure of a walkway in the city.

The route, which links The Windings and Gaia Lane, is due to be closed for up to six months while construction work on a nearby property takes place.

A retaining wall is being built so the garden level at a property on Gaia Lane can be dropped by more than a metre.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, said he had met with the property owner and residents to seek a swifter resolution to the closure.

Cllr Paul Ray (centre) with residents at the entrance to the walkway

“I have been contacted by numerous residents who are not all happy about this closure and I arranged an on-site meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue. “I appreciate the reasons for the closure on health and safety grounds, but I really do hope that the the closure will not be for anywhere as near as long as six months. “I have spoken to the owner of the property and his response to residents’ concerns has been positive. “He has said to me that he fully understands those concerns and that he will work to having the work completed as soon as possible and hopefully in a much shorter period than the six months.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray said he had also spoken with Lichfield City Council colleagues to get signage put up showing alternative routes into the city centre.