A man has been charged in connection with car key burglaries in Lichfield.

Abu-Backar Haji Awes, 21 and of Antony Road in Birmingham, has been accused of four counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle as well as possession of a controlled Class B drug.

It comes after vehicles were taken in Willowsmere Drive in Lichfield on 15th September and Berryfields in Stonnall on 5th November. Two other incidents also took place in Tamworth.

Two other men – aged 19 and 22 and from Birmingham – have been released under investigation in connection with the same offences.