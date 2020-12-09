A group of parents from a local school have created a socially-distanced way of ensuring an annual Christmas tradition can continue in Armitage and Handsacre.

Every year for more than a decade the Friends of Hayes Meadow run a Santa Float in the area.

But COVID-19 restrictions had put the charity fundraiser in doubt this year – until the group from Hayes Meadow School PTA stepped in.

Vice-chair of Friends of Hayes Meadow, Shelley Coglan, said:

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, so we wanted to make sure that some Christmas cheer was still spread throughout the village. “It’s been hard work as we’ve got to do the same amount of work and planning but with less people to help build the float and less people to help Santa on the nights – but we realise the children are missing out on so much this year because of COVID-19 that we really wanted the Santa Float to be able to go ahead.” Shelley Coglan

Their efforts mean Santa will be touring the local area on 12th and 13th December thanks to support from Hawkins Logistics.

On Saturday, the float will visit the Hawkesyard Estate around 4.30pm and then move onto Handsacre via Lower Lodge, starting from Hayes Meadow School then on to

Spode Avenue

Tuppenhurst Lane

Harvey Road

St Barbara’s Road

Poplars Road

Proctors Road

Uttoxeter Road

Linford Close

Waters Edge

Pinfold Drive

The Old Peculiar

Stables Court

Lichfield Road

Boxer Close

Rowan Drive

Chestnut Close

Hill Top Avenue

Handsacre Crescent

Warren Croft

The float will then stop at the end of Fair View before carrying on to Shropshire Brook Road and Manor Court Drive, stopping at the top of Millcroft Way before heading on to Foxleigh Meadows.

On Sunday night the float will leave the Village Hall at around 4.30pm and visit

Armitage, including:

Shropshire Brook Road

Hazel Drive (stopping at the ends of cul-de-sacs)

Peak Close (stopping at the end of Yew Close)

Copse Drive (stopping at the end of Shelley Close)

Meadow Way

Lakeside View

Wordsworth Close (stopping at the top of Elliot Close)

Chase View

Yeoman Way

Millmoor Avenue

Pike Lane

Rectory Lane

Rectory Gardens.

Upper Lodge Road

Dawes Close

Chapel Road

Rugeley Road (stopping at Simpsons Close)

New Road

Villiers Gardens

Far Lady Croft

Old Road

Ford Way

People can follow the whereabouts of the float on the day via a Santa tracker on the Friends of Hayes Meadow Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Float helpers won’t be able to give out sweets or collect money this year. But donations can still be made via the online fundraising page.