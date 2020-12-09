Police are urging drivers to ensure items are not left in cars after a vehicle was broken into in Shenstone.
The incident happened on Richard Cooper Road between 3.30pm on 6th December and 3pm the following day.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“The offender gained access to the rear of a secure Nissan XTrail parked on a driveway at a residential property.
“They managed to open a rear window and search shopping bags on the back seat. Fortunately, the bags were empty and were discarded.
“Sadly, in the run up to Christmas, opportunist theft increases – drivers are advised not to leave anything of value, either monetary or sentimental, on view in your vehicle or concealed in a glove compartment, central console or the boot.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 422 of 7/12/20.