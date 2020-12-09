The efforts of a Whittington teenager to spread kindness have been commended by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Staffordshire.

Sebbie Hall

Sebbie Hall, who has learning and physical difficulties, has performed a random act of kindness every single day since March, raising nearly £10,000 for charity in the process.

Lord Lieutenant Ian Dudson CBE KStJ heard about Sebbie’s outstanding achievements and acts of selflessness from Sebbie’s mother Ashley – and helped organise a special presentation attended also by The Very Revd Dean of Lichfield, Adrian Dorber.

This whole idea was first triggered when the teen wanted to speak to his friend on Zoom when schools closed for the first national lockdown.

Unfortunately, his friend did not have access to a phone or tablet, so Sebbie immediately looked to his savings to buy his friend a device to stop him being lonely.

He then decided to see if he could raise money to help others, leading to acts of kindness including leaving change at his local laundrette, giving out biscuits to local police officers, helping neighbours with dog walks and gardening, collecting for foodbanks and distributing warm coats for the homeless and other charities.

Staffordshire’s Lord-Lieutenant said:

“There have been wonderful acts of generosity and community support witnessed throughout this pandemic. “Sebbie has helped dozens of other children, not to mention the recipients of his varied acts of kindness and at just 17 years of age, I feel his actions and spirit can act as an inspiration to us all. “To meet and present him with his thank you card today is just a small way that we can commend him on his special contribution and fundraising achievements.” Lord Lieutenant Ian Dudson CBE KStJ

As well as a thank you card, Seb has also been championed online by former international rugby star Will Greenwood and actress Mina Anwar.

Sebbie is aiming to raise £10,000 for disadvantaged children by Christmas. People can donate via his Just Giving page.