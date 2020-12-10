A consultation is seeking views from parents in Lichfield and Burntwood about education for pupils with special needs.

Staffordshire County Council said it would help shape the future of the special education needs and disability (SEND) strategy for people aged 25 and under.

Parents, carers, schools, early year providers and colleges are taking part in the countywide initiative.

Future proposals include making sure that children and young people get the right support at the right time, a closer working relationship between professionals and parents and a commitment to being educated in their local mainstream school wherever possible.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education and SEND, said:

“The intention is simple – we want all children with special educational needs and disabilities to be able to reach their potential by receiving the right support at the right time in their own communities, at their local school or place of education. “We have faced great demand for services in recent years and we are committed to working openly with everyone involved in this process to do the best we possibly can for the children of Staffordshire.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Latest figures show that across Staffordshire 12,758 children – more than 10% of the school population – currently receive SEND support, while 2,600 children attend a special school.

The statistics also reveal that proportionately fewer children with a formal education, health and care plan attend mainstream schools in the county compared to the national average.

The proposed strategy has been drafted after an initial round of consultation earlier this year with hundreds parents, carers and professionals.

“The feedback is clear – parents want us to work closely with families to allow their children to live as safely and independently as possible and for them to learn and achieve as much as possible in their own communities. “The good news is that we have strengths to build on. All Staffordshire’s special schools are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, the number of people with SEND in education, employment and training is good, and we have improved the online help and advice available.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The consultation runs until 24th January. For more details visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/SENDStrategy.