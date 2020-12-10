A festive storytelling event is being hosted online by a Lichfield museum.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum has teamed up with the Lichfield Storytellers to deliver tales of Christmases past.

A Lichfield Storytellers event at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum

The group traditionally deliver a storytelling session at the museum, but coronavirus regulations mean the event will take place online this year.

A spokesperson said:

“Although the museum would usually be celebrating the festive season with a full events programme, doing our first online event gives audiences a rare chance to experience the historic building from home. “This is an exciting new chapter for the museum.” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

The event takes place on 21st December at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 or £3 for concessions, with a £3 ‘buy now, view later’ option also available.

“As the museum remains closed at this time, this is a great way to support the birthplace and the local arts in Lichfield.” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

To book visit www.wegottickets.com/event/509252.