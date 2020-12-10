Lichfield Cathedral will open in the evening in the run-up to Christmas to give people a chance to “spend time in reflection”.

The Cathedrals at Night event at Lichfield Cathedral

The Cathedrals at Night event first took place as part of a national initiative in August.

Thanks to the popularity of the scheme, Lichfield Cathedral has confirmed three more nights will take place with the building open from 7pm to 9pm.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said:

“Our hope is that people feel able to come and go as they wish, engaging with the space and the themes for each evening. “The cathedral will be kept quiet with gentle music played in the background and each evening offers a different focus for our prayers and reflections.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

The evenings will each have themes:

13th December: Light in the Darkness

14th December: Meditation at the Manger

15th December: Out of Bethlehem – A Cry

“We welcome all to come along, even for a short while, to deepen their understanding and take some time in the busyness of December to pray.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

Details of these events and other services planned during the Advent and Christmas period are available at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/advent.