Couriers are being warned not to leave the engine running while away from their vans after a number of vehicles were taken while the driver was making a delivery.
Staffordshire Police said six incidents, including two in Lichfield, took place in daylight between 3rd November and 3rd December.
Sergeant Kelly Wareing said couriers needed to ensure they were securing their vehicles.
“We are now in the build up to Christmas and there will be even more couriers out on our roads.
“We do not want them to fall victim to crime and ask they secure their vehicles when making a delivery.
“We are working to educate drivers and firms but also make it clear that it is an offence to leave a vehicle unattended while the engine is running.
“We also see incidents where vans are also being targeted for tools and we urge owners to make sure their vehicles are secure and where possible remove tools.”Sgt Kelly Wareing, Staffordshire Police