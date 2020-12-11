The boss of a Lichfield retailer say they are working closely with suppliers in a bid to minimise the impact of Brexit.
Talks are continuing between the Government and European leaders – although the Prime Minister has admitted there is a “strong possibility” of no trade deal being agreed.
Boris Johnson also advised businesses to begin to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.
Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Lichfield-based Central England Co-op, said the company had strengthened its distribution network and had plans in place to mitigate against the impact of the country’s exit from the European Union.
“As a co-operative retailer, we want to make sure we are always there as a vital resource for our communities.
“We are working hard with our suppliers to maintain regular supply levels – as a community retailer we know how important it is for everyone to have access to good quality food and vital essentials.
“We believe that these measures and the work of our colleagues will allow us to support our communities during the months ahead.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op
With Mr Johnson at the helm, the endless lies are now unraveling quickly. Meanwhile, he’s forced by the ERG into a no-deal, which will impact the poorest the most.
I never thought our great country would fall for it, our believe characters like Farage. Now though, we’ve shot ourselves in the foot and have a decreasing GDP, huge job losses and a pandemic. Adding a no deal onto that is simply idiotic, given the disruption, delays, price increases and panic buying it’ll no doubt bring.
This is going to be a much bigger shake up of our economy than covid and I can’t feel hope right now.
One thing which disgusts me is that whenever anyone challenges the govt approach ( whatever it happens to be that day) they’re told they’re‘unpatriotic’. I find that deeply offensive, brexit is the most unpatriotic act of self-harm a country could do to itself.
