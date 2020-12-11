The boss of a Lichfield retailer say they are working closely with suppliers in a bid to minimise the impact of Brexit.

Talks are continuing between the Government and European leaders – although the Prime Minister has admitted there is a “strong possibility” of no trade deal being agreed.

Boris Johnson also advised businesses to begin to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Debbie Robinson

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Lichfield-based Central England Co-op, said the company had strengthened its distribution network and had plans in place to mitigate against the impact of the country’s exit from the European Union.