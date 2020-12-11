A Burntwood councillor has reiterated calls for improvements at Sankey’s Corner to be made a priority.

Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

Cllr Sue Woodward tabled a question to Staffordshire County Council’s leaders this week.

She had asked for a commitment to fund improvements to the area.

But a reply revealed that there was currently only funding in place for improvements along Milestone Way.

“The county council has secured £128,000 from the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnerships’ Getting Building Grant for the delivery of 0.3km of cycle and pedestrian provision along the A5190 Milestone Way, including upgraded toucan crossing, footway widening and cycle provision. “Further funding for additional schemes in Burntwood will be dependent on the availability of resources and other spending commitments throughout the county.” Formal reply to Cllr Woodward’s question

Cllr Woodward said while the planed improvements were good news, it still did not answer the major issue over town centre work in Burntwood.

Cllr Sue Woodward