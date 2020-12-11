A Burntwood councillor has reiterated calls for improvements at Sankey’s Corner to be made a priority.
Cllr Sue Woodward tabled a question to Staffordshire County Council’s leaders this week.
She had asked for a commitment to fund improvements to the area.
But a reply revealed that there was currently only funding in place for improvements along Milestone Way.
“The county council has secured £128,000 from the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnerships’ Getting Building Grant for the delivery of 0.3km of cycle and pedestrian provision along the A5190 Milestone Way, including upgraded toucan crossing, footway widening and cycle provision.
“Further funding for additional schemes in Burntwood will be dependent on the availability of resources and other spending commitments throughout the county.”Formal reply to Cllr Woodward’s question
Cllr Woodward said while the planed improvements were good news, it still did not answer the major issue over town centre work in Burntwood.
“I welcome the funding for cycling and pedestrian improvements along Milestone Way, but I asked if the proposed Sankey’s Corner scheme could be prioritised for funding during this current budget-setting round.
“The answer? That all proposed schemes in the county are priorities.
“This just doesn’t make sense – priority schemes need prioritising and I’ll continue to argue that Burntwood’s scheme should be prioritised.
“There’s little point in spending significant amounts of money on plans if they’re not likely to be implemented.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council