Developers behind plans for a new facility in Lichfield say it will create jobs and help swimmers of all abilities.

Proposals have been created for a vacant unit on Lichfield Retail Park, on Eastern Avenue, to be converted.

The Swim House would feature a 25-metre four-lane pool, a dry training facility, physio access, flotation room and a cafe space.

A spokesperson for planning group Holland Lloyd said:

An artist’s impression of The Swim House

“This will be the first of its kind nationwide. Providing top-class coaching for all levels of ability, helping with a baby’s first experience, to learning to swim and advancing elite athletes. “The facility will provide 25 hours’ worth of primary school water time per week, benefiting residents of the district too. “This proposal will be an excellent addition to the city and we are delighted to be involved. “The proposal will deliver access to pool time for schools and clubs, while also helping elite athletes on their journey to gold.” Holland Lloyd spokesperson

The spokesperson added that 13 new jobs would be created by the scheme.

Full details are available on the Holland Lloyd website.