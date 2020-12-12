Police chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to be tempted to breach coronavirus rules as the festive season approaches.

It comes after Staffordshire Police said it had received reports across the county from residents concerned over get-togethers and house parties.

Although the Government says three households can form a bubble over the Christmas period from 23rd to 27th December, Superintendent Tom Chisholm said it was important people stuck to those rules, as well as the current ones before that period.

“We are working with our communities to help them fully understand what the current restrictions mean and what they can and cannot do at this current time. “It is concerning that our officers are responding to issues where individuals are gathering at houses for parties and general gatherings. “We fully understand that this is the time of year where people want to enjoy themselves as the festive season arrives. “But as the message has been across the country – we cannot afford to lapse now in our battle against COVID-19. “What we are keen to stress to those who are found in breach is that it is not just their health they are putting in jeopardy but that of their loved ones. “Obviously, there will be the opportunity to form a Christmas bubble as per the national guidance, but this is simply not that time and it is important that people continue to follow the rules. “We all want to enjoy Christmas in what are extremely challenging times and to do so we must protect ourselves and the most vulnerable in the community.” Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

Figures revealed the force has issued 58 fixed penalty notices for different breaches of the COVID-19 regulations in the last week – with 43 of those during last weekend.