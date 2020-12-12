People who keep birds and poultry in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to keep them indoors to help guard against avian flu.

From Monday (14th December), measures will mean that it will be a legal requirement for birds to be kept indoors and follow biosecurity guidelines.

The new rules apply to anyone keeping birds, whether it’s a few hens in a back garden, rearing game birds or a large commercial farm.

The restrictions follow a number of cases of avian flu across the UK.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for trading standards animal health service at Staffordshire County Council, said: