Police cadets have been boosted by a donation from the Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad.

The organisation has signed up to be a patron for the fourth year running, with the latest £5,000 donation handed over by club president David Stainsby.

The cheque being handed over

The Staffordshire Police Cadet Service now has ten units operating across Staffordshire, with youngsters aged between 13 and 17 offered the chance to learn good citizenship skills.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold, who oversees the cadets scheme, said:

“The cadets are a springboard for youngsters to learn leadership skills, gain confidence and develop a sense of enhanced civic pride. “I’ve been delighted to oversee this initiative, which is about engaging young people, some from challenging backgrounds, through a vibrant and positive programme.” Sue Arnold, Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner

For more details on cadets and the patronage scheme, visit the Staffordshire Commissioner website.