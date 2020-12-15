The founder of a domestic abuse charity has been confirmed as a candidate for the Staffordshire County Council elections in Lichfield next year.
Kathy Coe MBE will stand as the Labour candidate for the Lichfield City North seat in May 2021.
She is the founder of the Pathway Project charity which works with men and women who are victims of domestic abuse.
“I feel really proud to have been selected to stand in the county council elections for Lichfield City North.
“It will be an honour to serve the people in that division and represent them at county council level.
“I’ve always valued speaking up for people who don’t feel they have a voice or are listened to – I hope to be that voice for everyone in this community if I am successfully elected.”Kathy Coe MBE
Colin Ball, Labour’s Curborough ward representative on Lichfield District Council, said he was proud to endorse Kathy’s selection as a candidate.
“Since moving to North Lichfield around 15 years ago, I’ve been aware of the important work that Kathy has done through the Pathway Project.
“Through conversations with neighbours, and working with the North Lichfield Initiative, the admirable work done by the charity to support vulnerable people has made me an admirer of Kathy for almost all that time.
“I am proud that the party has a candidate of character and ability for North Lichfield to help address the real issues that we have here – issues which have unfortunately been left unchecked by our largely invisible Tory county councillor for the last four years.”Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council
I must confess I needed to search Staffs CC’s website to remind myself who our current councillor is. I like to think I am fairly up-to-date as regards local politics and issues, but have to admit the current SCC member for our area has been totally anonymous. I can’t even remember her canvassing during the last elections.
I have tried in vain to find out some more information about Cllr Pullen and the only real clues I can find relate to her husband (also known as Cllr Pullen strangely enough). The excellent Lichfield Live archive at least throws up some photos of her and a few stories about why she stood and what she hoped to achieve. But aside from that, over the last few years Cllr Pullen (Mrs) has indeed proved illusive and anonymous. I know the answer, but think I’ll ask it anyway – should elected members who become invisible be held up to far greater scrutiny and accountability? No wonder we get disillusioned with politics and politicians.
So if Kathy Coe at least posts a leaflet through my door during her candidacy then she will already have achieved more for this household than Cllr Pullen (Mrs).
The fact that she has been such an active and respected member of the district community is also another major plus point.
Great news should be an active rep for her area & beyond
