The founder of a domestic abuse charity has been confirmed as a candidate for the Staffordshire County Council elections in Lichfield next year.

Kathy Coe MBE

Kathy Coe MBE will stand as the Labour candidate for the Lichfield City North seat in May 2021.

She is the founder of the Pathway Project charity which works with men and women who are victims of domestic abuse.

“I feel really proud to have been selected to stand in the county council elections for Lichfield City North. “It will be an honour to serve the people in that division and represent them at county council level. “I’ve always valued speaking up for people who don’t feel they have a voice or are listened to – I hope to be that voice for everyone in this community if I am successfully elected.” Kathy Coe MBE

Colin Ball, Labour’s Curborough ward representative on Lichfield District Council, said he was proud to endorse Kathy’s selection as a candidate.