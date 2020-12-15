Lichfield Cathedral has been forced to cancel some sessions of its popular illuminated events due to uncertainty over which tier of coronavirus restrictions the city will be in.

Cathedral Illuminated

The sessions on 16th and 17th December have been axed with a Government update not expected until the day of the first event.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said they still hoped additional nights could take place.

“We all hoped that the local tier restrictions might be eased to allow this event to take place. “Unfortunately, while we have hoped for an announcement on 10th December that might ease some local restrictions, this is now expected on 16th December, which will be too late for these showings. “We are looking to make a further call on showings for other dates following an announcement from the Government.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Refunds are being offered for the event, but people are being asked to consider donating the cost of their ticket for the cancelled sessions.