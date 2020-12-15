Lichfield Camera Club has taken victory after a competition pitted them in a local derby against a neighbouring group.

The online competition saw the city club awarded 405 points while the team from Cannock scored 394.

Judge Graham Walton gave five Lichfield members the top three marks, with chairman Darron Matthews scoring a perfect 20/20 for his female small red damselfly image.

Female Small Red Damselfly by Darron Matthews

Meanwhile, the December round of Lichfield Camera Club’s own internal contest saw Annette Keatley claim victory in the beginner/intermediate section.

Anne Anderson scooped the win in the advanced competition with a creative still life image.

Click below to see pictures from the latest round of the contest:

Shadow Play by Debra Dingley

Skeleton Leaves by Anne Anderson

The Egyptian by Annette Keatley

Trebarwith Strand, Cornwall by Darron Matthews

Tuning My Violin by Richard Moore

White Crab by Ivan Shaw

To view all the images from recent competitions and for more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.