A Lichfield football club has kicked off a new community partnership with St Giles Hospice by adopting the charity’s colours for its new kit – and raising more than £1,000.

Players and parents from Mercia Juniors signed up to this month’s festive Rudolph Run event in the first of a series of planned fundraising activities.

Harry Crooks and Lucas Thompson in their new St Giles Hospice branded kits

The club are also championing the hospice by appearing in its eye-catching orange branding with the St Giles logo emblazoned on their shirts instead of a sponsor.

Bethan Thompson, committee member at Mercia Juniors, said that members had jumped at the chance to give something back to the charity.

“St Giles has played a vital part in supporting families in the last 12 months and when the opportunity presented itself for us to pursue a partnership with the charity, the committee felt it was absolutely the right way to remember two very special people. “We hope that this not only provides a fitting commemoration but also highlights the amazing work this local charity does for our community. “As a local team, everyone has a loved one who has been cared for at St Giles or knows of someone who has been supported by the hospice.” Bethan Thompson

Bethany Richardson, regional fundraiser at St Giles Hospice, said: