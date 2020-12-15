A Lichfield legal business has confirmed it is expanding by taking on new staff.

Four Oaks Legal Services has taken on another solicitor and a legal assistant after enjoying a steady year-on-year business growth since it launched in 2016.

As part of its expansion programme, it also plans to recruit more new employees in the coming months.

Tracey Edridge, from Lichfield, has joined the independent firm as legal assistant, while Adam Penn is a new private client solicitor, having previously worked for Ansons Solicitors across the region.

Adam Penn

Adam will also expand the services of the business into contested wills and probate.

“My background in litigation means that I’m in a unique position to deal with estate planning and contested estates, wills and probate. “My objective is to provide peace of mind to those wishing to plan for the future and those dealing with disputes, which can arise following the death of a loved one.” Adam Penn

Co-director Rebecca Head said: