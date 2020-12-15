Lichfield’s MP says politicians are not exempt from coronavirus restrictions, after a local councillor was pictured meeting eight local residents.

Cllr Paul Ray (centre) with residents

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, was photographed with eight people to highlight the closure of a route between Gaia Lane and The Windings.

But Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the councillor had breached the Rule of Six in the image.

“All politicians should set a COVID-19 example. “I was very disappointed to see a Liberal Democrat councillor from Lichfield flouting the Rule of Six in a publicity photo with eight other people outdoors. “There can’t be one rule for politicians and another for the rest. “Although the individuals all looked safely apart in the photo, the councillor concerned is a solicitor, so knows that regulations are there for a purpose. “I am grateful to a constituent who brought this matter to my attention.” Michael Fabricant

Lichfield is currently in Tier 3 restrictions which mean people can only meet outdoors in some public places in a group of up to six.

Michael Fabricant

“The photograph provided by the councillor openly breaks this rule and sets a poor example to others. He should have known better and behaved better. “The Rule of Six is not the Rule of Nine just for the councillor. “I am very much hoping that within the next few weeks Lichfield will leave Tier 3, but it’s up to all of us ensure that we keep to the rules to reduce infection rates which are currently still too high. “These rules are not arbitrary – they are set by epidemiologists in order to minimise the risks to others.” Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Ray said social distancing was maintained throughout the meeting withy residents.