Lichfield’s MP says politicians are not exempt from coronavirus restrictions, after a local councillor was pictured meeting eight local residents.
Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, was photographed with eight people to highlight the closure of a route between Gaia Lane and The Windings.
But Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the councillor had breached the Rule of Six in the image.
“All politicians should set a COVID-19 example.
“I was very disappointed to see a Liberal Democrat councillor from Lichfield flouting the Rule of Six in a publicity photo with eight other people outdoors.
“There can’t be one rule for politicians and another for the rest.
“Although the individuals all looked safely apart in the photo, the councillor concerned is a solicitor, so knows that regulations are there for a purpose.
“I am grateful to a constituent who brought this matter to my attention.”Michael Fabricant
Lichfield is currently in Tier 3 restrictions which mean people can only meet outdoors in some public places in a group of up to six.
“The photograph provided by the councillor openly breaks this rule and sets a poor example to others. He should have known better and behaved better.
“The Rule of Six is not the Rule of Nine just for the councillor.
“I am very much hoping that within the next few weeks Lichfield will leave Tier 3, but it’s up to all of us ensure that we keep to the rules to reduce infection rates which are currently still too high.
“These rules are not arbitrary – they are set by epidemiologists in order to minimise the risks to others.”Michael Fabricant MP
Cllr Ray said social distancing was maintained throughout the meeting withy residents.
“I fully agree that the rules are very important and I am complying with them strictly.
“For example, I mainly work out of Birmingham and have not been into the city for over three months now.
“This outdoor meeting was to be a meeting with a very limited number of residents who had contacted me, but due to the strong feelings about this issue some other residents also joined.
“As Michael Fabricant acknowledges social distancing was maintained at the meeting and also I ensured that the meeting was kept to a short period of about 15 minutes.”Cllr Paul Ray
Pathetic waste of our MP’s time – does he have nothing better to do than try and score petty political goals?
Midge you must know that is all he does
The path in question is a heavily used route by residents of north Lichfield walking into the city centre, and its closure has resulted in a diversion along a much narrower path, with a ninety degree dog-leg halfway along. It is impossible to socially distance along the diversion route because it is too narrow, and the dog-leg means you can’t see someone coming the other way until you are halfway along. To socially distance one or other of the pedestrians would need to retrace their steps so there was no need to cross paths. Added to this there are concrete bollards at the Cathedral Rise end meaning that it’s an unsuitable diversion for pushchairs and wheelchairs and many residents are, quite rightly, annoyed.
Given the desire to ensure that people socially distance correctly, can I assume the MP will support the north Lichfield councillors in getting this path reopened so that people can socially distance when they walk into the city? This may be a more effective method to ensuring people can obey the rules. Given there is support from the MP for the Conservative councillors’ motion due at this evening’s (15/12) full council meeting for the Slow Ways Project which encourages people to, amongst other things, use safe and established footpaths, can we now rely on his, and the other Conservative councillors, support to get this heavily used and public right of way open?
Paul Ray and I have both received many emails on this matter and some of the concerns are from people who can’t now walk into the city because they don’t want to risk not being able to socially distance. Given the clear desire to make sure people obey the rules, getting behind Cllr Ray on this matter would be most appreciated.
Petty is indeed the word: and this from an MP who was happy to fully endorse the behaviour of unelected bureaucrat Dominic Cummings when he had a family day out while he and his family all actually had Covid-19.
Hypocrite. He complains about being trolled on social media, but he is the one guilty of trolling his constituents with such nonsense!
Thank you Joanne Grange and Paul Ray. I understand the need for work to be carried out, but 6 months is incredibly excessive and we are talking about a private development affecting a very popular public right of way.
Grow up Mike. Seriously does it look like they are having a party!
Shame on the people who reported this. Utterly disgraceful and so petty.
Opportunist clap-trap.
A councilor doing his job criticised by chancer MP who failed to condone behaviour of Dominic Cummings.
Here’s Mike practising social distancing on 1st Nov. Hypocrite
https://twitter.com/Mike_Fabricant/status/1322903930012160000?s=19
Lol yes rules are rules keep safe all and make up and forgive.
John madden.
Pathetic political point scoring by Fabricant instead of making any effort to get the footpath reopened. But what else would we expect? I’m not aware he criticised leading tories (including Johnson at publicity opportunities) when they have clearly bent the rules.
By the way, no response yet from our local county councillor, Natasha Pullen on the footpath closure, despite being contacted by local constituents and the closure being authorised by the County Council.
Thanks to councillors Paul Ray and Joanne Grange for their interest.
Joanne Grange…you can’t socially distance down the footpath that has been closed or bishops walk or any footpath in Lichfield when it comes to it, they are all under 2 metres in width. Or is the issue here that one of the diversion routes goes past your house??
Totally agree with all comments made about our embarrassing MP Michael Fabricant. He his a total waste of time.
But we can still mix indoors over the Christmas period with 3 different households which the clown running the country said we can do. Also in the picture they are all outside??
The sooner the people of Lichfield sees sense about our embarrassing MP and get rid of him
Why can’t people walk into town? just use Anson Avenue and Beacon Street like I do.
@John Ah yes, Natasha Pullen the Invisible Councillor. Good luck getting anything useful out of her.
Oh dear the MP strikes again, another attempt at blaming others when he’s done it himself.
Can’t you do something useful Mr Fabricant, like support feeding hungry children?
You haven’t called out senior tories who’ve done far worse, including the PM.
As regards the rules, they’re ridiculous – in a week or so they all stop, you helped pass the Christmas covid break rules in Parliament, they will do untold damage so please, go away and do one.
