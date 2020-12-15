Van owners across Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to ensure their vehicles and contents are secure following a number of break-ins across the region.

Staffordshire Police is currently investigating a number of incidents where thieves have stolen tools while vans have also been taken.



Chief Inspector David Wain said:

“When these offences take place it is not only an inconvenience to the owners of these vehicles but it can have a real impact on their livelihoods.



“Just this month we have seen one offender put before the courts and sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds worth of tools from a van in the county. “Our investigations are ongoing to bring those continuing to commit vehicle crime in Staffordshire to justice.” Ch Insp David Wain, Staffordshire Police

Ch Insp Wain said drivers could also take steps to thwart the criminals before offences take place.