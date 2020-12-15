Van owners across Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to ensure their vehicles and contents are secure following a number of break-ins across the region.
Staffordshire Police is currently investigating a number of incidents where thieves have stolen tools while vans have also been taken.
Chief Inspector David Wain said:
“When these offences take place it is not only an inconvenience to the owners of these vehicles but it can have a real impact on their livelihoods.
“Just this month we have seen one offender put before the courts and sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds worth of tools from a van in the county.
“Our investigations are ongoing to bring those continuing to commit vehicle crime in Staffordshire to justice.”Ch Insp David Wain, Staffordshire Police
Ch Insp Wain said drivers could also take steps to thwart the criminals before offences take place.
“We are asking van owners to be vigilant and also consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to crime.
“Steps they can take include removing tools from their vans but where this is not possible marking them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.
“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”Ch Insp David Wain, Staffordshire Police