Criminals have been using distraction techniques to take “substantial amounts” of money from people using cash machines in Lichfield city centre.

Two incidents were reported to police yesterday (14th December) involving men distracting those using ATMs.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“They leaned over the cashpoint users, stating that the machine wasn’t working. This distracted the users who then thought their card had been swallowed up, but had been taken by the offender, who had also been able to note the pin number. “Substantial amounts of cash were then taken from the accounts almost immediately.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Police say one offender was described as a stocky, white male with a dark blue cap, dark blue jacket and grey jeans. He was also wearing a face mask and black trainers and was believed to have an Eastern European accent.

The second suspect was a thin, tall black male wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.