The Old Picture House

The £5million redevelopment of a former cinema in Lichfield has been completed.

The 1930s Regal Cinema on Tamworth Street has become 36 apartments as part of The Old Picture House development.

Work included restoration of the art-deco style frontage of the building.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant took a tour of the completed site with Warren Jones, director of developer Somerton Jones.

“I’m really impressed by this transformation of former cinema building which unfortunately lay empty for many years and was in a terrible state. “These are fabulous new homes with excellent rooftop views and an unbeatable location in the centre of our city.” Michael Fabricant MP

Warren added: