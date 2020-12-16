Bosses at Drayton Manor say all animals and staff are safe after a major fire broke out at the theme park overnight.

Crews from fire stations at Chase Terrace, Barton-under-Needwood, Cannock, Burton and Tamworth were all called to the incident just before midnight.

The blaze is believed to have started in the Thomas Land area of the attraction.

A spokesperson for Drayton Manor said:

“Since being made aware of the blaze, we have been in close contact with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service who have advised us that the situation is now, thankfully under control. “No-one has been injured and all of the park’s animals are safe. “We thank all those involved in the swift and effective response.”

It is not yet clear how much of the attraction has been damaged by the fire.