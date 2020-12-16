The first images of damage caused by a fire at Drayton Manor have been released.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at the popular theme park overnight.
No animals in the zoo or staff were injured in the incident and Drayton Manor has now said the damage is limited to a single building.
“We have now been able to survey the park and are relieved to confirm that the damage has been limited to a toilet block within Thomas Land.
“All of the rides remain intact with very limited damage.
“The fire service will now carry out an investigation into the cause.”Drayton Manor spokesperson