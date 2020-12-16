The fire-damaged building at Drayton Manor. Picture: Drayton Manor

The first images of damage caused by a fire at Drayton Manor have been released.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the popular theme park overnight.

No animals in the zoo or staff were injured in the incident and Drayton Manor has now said the damage is limited to a single building.

