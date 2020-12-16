People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to take frustrations out on shop workers after reports of rising cases of abuse and violence.

The plea from Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold comes after a meeting with staff from Lichfield-based retailer Central England Co-op.

The company said verbal abuse among staff had been on the rise since January.

Sue Arnold

The Deputy Commissioner said she was “shocked” after speaking to staff about the kind of abuse they have faced.

“This kind of behaviour is awful at any time, but at the moment during the pandemic when workers are putting themselves at risk of the virus to keep the rest of us fed, it’s appalling to hear what they have to endure. “I’d like people to think about their actions and treat shop workers with respect and decency. “We may all be going through very challenging times and finding things hard, but it is totally unacceptable to take our frustrations out on people who are just trying to do their jobs. “Anti-social behaviour is bad enough, but assaults, thefts and robberies are another matter entirely, and our office is looking into how business crime has a very real human and financial cost.” Deputy Commissioner Sue Arnold

The Deputy Commissioner was told how staff had been subjected to threats when asking shoppers to abide by social distancing rules.

One worker said:

“‘Masks are a big issue at the moment – some customers get angry saying they don’t need to wear them and won’t, and then we get other customers looking at us to do something about it. “We get it from all sides, but what can we do at the end of the day if people refuse and then threaten us? “We’re doing all we can to protect our customers and ourselves, but we shouldn’t have to face violence and abuse for just doing our jobs Central England Co-op worker

“Simply not acceptable”

Chief Superintendent Jennie Mattinson of Staffordshire Police said the force was committed to cracking down on the abuse of shop staff.

“It is extremely disappointing that retail workers and others who are on the frontline during these extremely challenging times have suffered abuse. That is simply not acceptable. “Our officers, who are out on that frontline every day, have seen the impact of this pandemic whether that be those suffering increased mental health difficulties or families struggling financially. “These additional social factors, we accept, have put an additional strain on people’s lives, but this must never spill over into venting any frustrations or anger at key workers and those in our crucial retail sector. “As part of our ongoing patrols around issues created by COVID-19, we are sending out up to five extra double crews each day who are dedicated to responding to breaches. This is in addition to the numbers who are already on duty within our response teams and across our neighbourhood policing teams. “Our patrols will be deployed where they are needed the most and I would urge those working in the retail sector to call us if they feel threatened in any way. “Nobody should feel unsafe while at work and providing such a key service in these difficult times.” Ch Supt Jennie Mattinson, Staffordshire Police

The Deputy Commissioner said abuse against shop staff would form part of a report on the impact of business crime due to be published in 2021.

“This will give an in-depth look into the very real human and financial cost. “I’d ask everyone to be kinder and more considerate to our shop workers this Christmas and at all times throughout the year.” Deputy Commissioner Sue Arnold

Are you a shop worker who has faced violence or abuse from customers during the pandemic? Share your story by emailing yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.