A Lichfield musician says he hopes to spread a little Christmas cheer after recreating a video from festive movie Home Alone.

Andy Starkey has been unable to perform with his band Punch the Air after seeing bookings cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

So he decided to perform Rockin’ Around the Christmas tree and recreate scenes from the hit movie.

Filmed with his partner, Claire, Andy’s homemade video even featured an appearance from local police after they were called to reports of a man in balaclava in the area.

Police speaking to Andy during the filming

“I’ve tried to keep myself busy by recording studio-based music and filming music videos throughout the year – so I thought I’d help to spread a little cheer during Christmas this year with this parody video filmed inside my own home in Lichfield. “Myself and Claire had such a great laugh filming it over the past two weeks and it was incredibly funny when police were called out to us during a daytime scene – luckily, we were mid-shot and so kept the camera rolling! “It was perfect as I needed a police scene for the end and had no idea what I was going to do otherwise when we got to that part of the film.” Andy Starkey

Andy and his band have become well-known faces across the region, performing at events including the Christmas lights switch on in recent years.

Punch the Air performing before the coronavirus crisis

But he admits the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for professional musicians like him.