A Lichfield musician says he hopes to spread a little Christmas cheer after recreating a video from festive movie Home Alone.
Andy Starkey has been unable to perform with his band Punch the Air after seeing bookings cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
So he decided to perform Rockin’ Around the Christmas tree and recreate scenes from the hit movie.
Filmed with his partner, Claire, Andy’s homemade video even featured an appearance from local police after they were called to reports of a man in balaclava in the area.
“I’ve tried to keep myself busy by recording studio-based music and filming music videos throughout the year – so I thought I’d help to spread a little cheer during Christmas this year with this parody video filmed inside my own home in Lichfield.
“Myself and Claire had such a great laugh filming it over the past two weeks and it was incredibly funny when police were called out to us during a daytime scene – luckily, we were mid-shot and so kept the camera rolling!
“It was perfect as I needed a police scene for the end and had no idea what I was going to do otherwise when we got to that part of the film.”Andy Starkey
Andy and his band have become well-known faces across the region, performing at events including the Christmas lights switch on in recent years.
But he admits the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for professional musicians like him.
“Apart from the Government grants – which have been very much appreciated – I haven’t had the opportunity to earn any money this year at all.
“Usually we are booked solid with weddings, parties and corporate events, but this year every single booking was either moved to next year or have completely cancelled and we’ve quite rightly fully refunded clients.
“We’ll never recoup the loss of earnings from 2020 as those clients move their weddings forward taking dates booked for potential future clients.
“Currently we’re not out performing again until March 2021, and I honestly believe those dates will have to be rescheduled too.
“Every musician who isn’t breaking lockdown and tier rules are in exactly the same boat as me though and we’re all doing our best to support each other and keep motivated.”Andy Starkey
