Households in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to check for any changes to their bin collections over the festive period.

Calendars have been sent out by Lichfield District Council highlighting alternative collections times for some households.

Bins will not be collected on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Because both fall on a Friday, changes will see:

Homes that would have been due a blue bin collection on Christmas Day will have them collected on either 23rd or 24th December.

Households that would have had their black bins emptied on Christmas Day will have their replacement collections on either 28th or 29th December.

All replacement collections for blue and black bins that would have been emptied on New Year’s Day will be on Saturday 2nd January.

The garden waste service will be paused from mid-December to the end of January.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for waste, said:

“By now local homes should have received their new bin calendars that are a useful tool to help you remember which bins go out on which day. “This is especially important over the festive break, as people who have their bins emptied on a Friday will need to double check when their replacement collections will be.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Calendars can also be downloaded by visiting www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bincalendar.

Local households are also being reminded not to bag up wrapping paper and Christmas cards without foil or glitter before putting them into their blue bins over the festive period.