The decision to keep Staffordshire in Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions is “bitterly disappointing”, the county council’s leader has said.
The Government confirmed that there would be no change to the current measures for Lichfield and Burntwood.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council and a member of Lichfield District Council, said it was now more important than ever that people followed the rules.
“While it is bitterly disappointing for this county to still face the toughest restrictions, today’s confirmation was not unexpected as we have seen cases start to creep up once again.
“The start of the roll out of both the vaccine and of our targeted community testing programme, for people without symptoms in identified Covid hotspots, promise to protect more people and break the chain of infection.
“However, we it will be many months before the full benefits are known. It is therefore important that we all stick to the rules if we are to protect more lives and livelihoods in the coming months and persuade Government to ease the restrictions placed on Staffordshire.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
The average seven-day infection rate across the county is currently 212.4 per 100,000 people, higher than the West Midlands rate of 185.3, but now lower than the England-wide rate of 216.8.
The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said it was now important that support reached those hit hardest by the ongoing restrictions.
“I’ll continue to lobby for more support for affected industries, as well as implementing any support measures appropriate here in Lichfield district.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The rolling 7 day rate for Shenstone is 154, Lichfield is split – west is 106 and east is 85.
This tier system, these rules are a nonsense and they are being used to restrict your movement, keep you from your families and issue fines.
People should absolutely be up in arms with the lack of scrutiny and representation by Pincher and Fabricant, who choose to remain taciturn or throw out mindless sycophantic praise to Johnson.
In what way is this a surprise? Tiers don’t, won’t and can’t work.
Either lockdown fully for a shorter period, including schools, slow the transmission and build track & trace (also now, push to vaccinate elderly & vulnerable as much as possible during such a lockdown) or open up and allow people to make their own decisions. Personally I would stay virtually locked down.
Any lockdown should include support for businesses affected and the currently excluded ‘3 million’.
The tier system is doomed to fail & we know it.
So why keep parroting the same things…challenge it please, as our elected representatives.
Tier system is obviously a waste of time. It’s not working. Numbers of infections aren’t falling. We are not really given data that tells us of the infections and how may are not showing symptoms versus those that are infected and very unwell and those with mild symptoms who as long as they isolate carefully are making a quick recovery. In the meantime Businesses and livelihoods being ruined and we have nothing to show for it. terrible leadership all round. They’ve had since March to prepare for the inevitable winter increases.
@Kitty
It’s not just about money, the closing of schools is having a detrimental effect on the children, the impact assessment released by the school has put the educational decline at a 6-8 month cost for a 2 (and a bit) month lockdown.
Personally it was very hard, both my wife and I work full-time, and were not furloughed, therefore home schooling was impossible. I know other parents who had to work full-time during that period find it equally as hard.
