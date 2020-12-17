Families visiting Fradley Junction are being invited to take part in a festive-themed trail.

It will take place along the canal, around the nearby nature reserve and at the cafe.

Fradley Junction. Picture: Roger Kidd

The trail has been organised by the Canal and River Trust and will run from 18th December to Christmas Eve.

Participants will be able to use clues to work out where each present with a letter on is located. Once they have them all, they’ll need to unscramble the letters to identify the word.

Martin Bean, from the Canal and River Trust, said:

“This Christmas may be a little different for many people, so we wanted to create some festive fun and get everybody in the mood for the holiday season. “We’ve tried to recreate some North Pole magic for our visitors, and I hope everyone enjoys exploring this trail and spending some time being outdoors. “To make this extra special you could walk the trail in fancy dress – you could come as an elf, reindeer or even a star.” Martin Bean

Free trail sheets with the clues will be available during the day from the volunteers at the Canal and River Trust Welcome Station, which is open from 10am to 3.30pm. Participants will need to take their own pens.