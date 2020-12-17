The knife-wielding robber caught on camera

Images have been released of a man with a knife who robbed a Lichfield travel agent.

The incident happened at the TUI store on Bore Street at 4pm on Tuesday (15th December).

Detectives say the man was wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a grey Prada bag and a kitchen knife when he entered the travel agent.

“Staff were made to open the safe inside the store. The man escaped on foot by running up Tamworth Street and onto Lombard Street in the direction of Stowe Street at about 4.15pm. “Thankfully no staff were harmed. “Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious, saw the fleeing suspect or who has CCTV footage that may have captured anything should contact Police.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People can call police on 101 quoting incident number 441 of 15th December, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.