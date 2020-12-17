The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has told residents the coronavirus crisis means they shouldn’t “start hugging granny” over the festive period.
Michael Fabricant’s comments come as the Government confirmed it would not change plans to relax coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.
The Conservative MP was speaking during a question to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“On the subject of Christmas, my constituents in Lichfield and Burntwood and the rest of the country have had a torrid year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got this very small break over Christmas, and people have to use common sense of course – don’t start hugging granny and don’t go wild over Christmas, and as the Prime Minister previously said, let’s be jolly careful.
“But I want to say to the Prime Minister, it would not be helpful if some smarmy lawyer now at this late stage were to argue for a change in the laws.”Michael Fabricant
The Prime Minister replied that people should continue to “exercise caution” despite the relaxation of the restrictions during the festive period.
“I’m very pleased that we have had a good start with the rollout of the vaccination programme, and in just seven days 108,000 people in England, 138,000 across the whole of the UK, have received their first vaccination.
“We must remember that transmission takes place asymptomatically in so many cases – one in three people are currently asymptomatic with COVID-19.
“That is why my Honourable Friend is absolutely right that we should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas – we can celebrate it sensibly, but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave.”Boris Johnson
See the question and answer in full below:
The only take from Fabricant’s farcical appearance (via video) at PMQs is that we should start breathalysing MPs before they can submit their questions.
So you’re allowed to see elderly relatives and use your own common sense for 5 days then after that you’ll be breaking the law if you see them and can’t use your common sense. The rules are pathetic.
The govt says you can have a little Christmas but be careful.
You won’t be able to stop children hugging their grandparents after such a long time. It wouldn’t matter anyway if everyone’s indoors together for days.
What a dreadful disaster this is going to be.
This is all on the govt, can’t decide one way or the other.
I’m waiting now for our MP to call out the shameful behaviour of Tobias Ellwood who went to a party with 27 others the other day, presumably that’s worse than 8 neighbours and a Cllr outside in the fresh air? Waiting, waiting…
If Fabricant was useless that would be a massive improvement – he’s bordering dangerous
Strange & very longwinded rambling lead up to the actual question!
Mr Fabricant does enjoy his moments in the spotlight, doesn’t he?
Its not much use to most of us, but as long as he stays happy in his chumocracy then what does that matter?
He will never get my vote again and the local Conservative party has a lot of work to do to regain confidence and trust too.
For the good of our Conservative Party, I hope Mr Fabricant stands aside as soon as possible.
He is just getting more bizarre by the day, and memorable for all the wrong reasons, his “best before” date has long expired.
Leave a comment