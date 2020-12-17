Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick say the decision to keep Staffordshire in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions won’t bring the curtain down completely on its festive plans.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

The announcement by the Government means productions will not be able to take place in front of an audience.

But the theatre has confirmed that it will now sell tickets for an online version of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Karen Foster, the theatre’s chief executive, said:

“We know how much a family tripto the pantomime means to so many people and so rather than cancel Christmas, we are moving the show online, allowing the joy of panto-silliness to be an antidote to our virus-blighted year. “It’s lights, cameras, action and a whole new way of working for the venue, but for a theatre at the heart of its community, we wanted to do everything we could to spread a little festive joy. “We may be closed, but this show and this theatre will go on.” Karen Foster

The show stars Sam Rabone as Dame Trott and CBBC star Max Fulham as Jack. They are joined in the line up by Victoria McCabe as Jackie, Lorraine Brown as Fairy Sugarsnap and Tim Hudson as the evil Flesh Creep.

Tickets for the online panto are £20 and can be purchased from www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.