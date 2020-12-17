Lichfield and Burntwood should not continue to be “lumped in with Stoke-on-Trent” when coronavirus restrictions are decided, a local MP has said.
Staffordshire will remain in Tier 3 following an announcement from the Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock.
But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant say he has raised concerns over the region as a whole being decided together.
“I have explained to health ministers and their officials that travel to work patterns and NHS hospital usage is very different between the two halves of the county and we should not be all lumped in together.
“In particular, the south of the county looks towards the West Midlands and London for work, shopping and leisure, while the north look towards Manchester and Cheshire.
“Moreover, intensive care units in Stoke are at near capacity while the Queen’s Hospital in Burton and other local hospitals in the south have spare capacity.
“It is therefore nonsense to lump all of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent together for assigning tiers.”Michael Fabricant MP
The Conservative MP said that the issue needed to be addressed if the data is reviewed again in the New Year.
“In practice, this has not affected the decision today – both Lichfield district and Tamworth are well over 100 infections per 100,000, and surrounding areas are far higher.
“But there will come a time – perhaps near the end of January or sooner – when rates in Lichfield and southern Staffordshire will have fallen so far that the area should drop to Tier 2 despite higher levels in the north of the county.
“But it’s up to all of us to behave sensibly in the coming weeks to ensure that happens.”
“Matt Hancock has told me there is no golden rule that Staffordshire should be treated as one unit and if and when infection rates allow, the county may well be divided into two or more areas for assigning tiers.”Michael Fabricant MP
This man is an absolute clown: He previously said that Lichfield went into tier 3 to stop people from other areas visiting the “vibrant night life”. He must walk round with his wig over his eyes because businesses in Lichfield are folding left right and centre.
The King of Too Little, Too Late addresses his subjects.
For those that can’t be bothered to read the article it basically says that in January our wonderful central government MIGHT look at changing the way Tiers are applied IF the infection rate varies significantly in a single county. Let’s just hope there are some businesses left for us to use.
Does Mr Fabricant think that loosening restrictions in the midst of a highly infectious virus pandemic is OK because our ‘local’ intensive care unit (12 miles away in a town with higher infection rates than Lichfield) has some spare capacity? If his wish were granted, infection rates would very likely rise again here and we’d end up back under tougher restrictions. Unless you live in a very rural or isolated area such as Herefordshire or the Scilly Isles, it would be appear that the tier system DOES NOT WORK. Another foolish intervention from a vain and foolish man.
The poor wiglet is talking to his ilk, the base…they seem to be at odds with the vast majority of us, regardless of who we vote for.
Although people have commented elsewhere that our MP is an embarrassment every time he speaks, I’d like it on record that hardly any of my family and neighbours actually listen to a word he says.
So he’s spouting to his base as I say…it’s almost like the Truman Show…the tories are in there clap-trapping to their fans & themselves…the rest of us are getting on with life as best we can.
Good grief we all deserve better.
So, the fact that we don’t have a hospital inLichfield and depend on beds in North Staffs or Birmingham NHS trusts means nothing to the bewigged clown?
I’m getting work emails asking for volunteers (yes, unpaid volunteers) to man the mortuary due to increased demand and staff shortages, you can’t book a funeral before 16Jan and he thinks he knows what he’s talking about. He’s in his very own bubble, but hey ho he gets on PMQ and waffles rubbish instead of asking for support for his community
Hate to break it to you, despite your best efforts to suck-up to Johnson in your usual manner, they lumped us in with the rest of Staffordshire. Despite Lichfield being significantly below the national average. I guess he finds you as useful as Lichfield finds you effective.
