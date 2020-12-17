A new policy governing festivals in Lichfield and Burntwood will not put traditional events at risk, a councillor has said.

Crowds enjoying a festival in Lichfield

The new policy will see criteria and a scoring system introduced for organisers to adhere too.

But at a meeting of Lichfield District Council, fears were raised that the approach could leave the door open for historic events to be replaced.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said:

“There are parts of this policy which are really positive – the supplementary budget to try and set up new events outside of the city centre can only be a positive thing. “I do have some concerns though. There are some events on our calendar which are historic and hugely successful. “For example, people from around the area and surrounding Midlands region are aware of Bower weekend and know to come to Lichfield for it. “That repeat date means we don’t need to advertise as much because people are doing it themselves by reserving that week in their calendar. “I have a concern that there is nothing in the policy to protect those events which we already have and have this huge impact. “The fact that another event organiser could try to put something on which could jeopardise the Bower is totally unconscionable to me.” Cllr Dave Robertson

But Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the visitor economy, said there was “no danger” for those traditional events.

“In the responses we had from the Bower, they didn’t express those concerns. “With that in mind, when the officer panel meets it will discuss all the applications at the same time. There is no danger that somebody will be given the date without due consideration for others. “There is an element of confusion that people were reading the policy and guide and thinking it was only possible to put one event on the same date. “If it’s appropriate and feasible to put multiple events that can be considered so that these traditional events that have gone on for a long time have the scope to continue because that’s what we’d like to see.” Cllr Iain Eadie

There had been warnings that the new policy could cost jobs and see some festivals cancelled.

But Cllr Deb Baker, a former chair of the Business and Economic Partnership for Lichfield and Tamworth, said the work had consulted with a broad range of stakeholders.