People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to remember their loved ones this Christmas by making a donation to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The Remember Your Star initiative will see an online memorial created featuring messages of remembrance.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said dedicating a star in the image would help light the flightpath for crews to continue saving lives.

“The end of the year always provides a poignant period for reflection, and this year is no exception, as it has been extra challenging for everyone. “The team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity recognises that this is a time of year which is significant for someone who has lost a loved one and that thoughts often turn to those we miss. “We have launched this new initiative with the hope that by knowing a donation to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity will be used to help someone else’s loved one in an emergency or time of critical need, will also bring peace.” Emma Gray

For more information on how to dedicate a virtual star and donate visit the Midlands Air Ambulance website.