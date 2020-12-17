Staff from a Lichfield business have donated their Secret Santa gifts to residents at a local care home.
The team from city-based Easyfundraising said they’d made the decision after seeing the challenges the coronavirus crisis had created for those living in care settings.
So instead of swapping gifts with each other, workers opted to hand over presents to The Spires care home instead.
Nicola Lewis, from Easyfundraising, said:
“We were so pleased to be able to do our office Secret Santa a bit differently this year.
“All the staff we’re very excited to be able to spread some Christmas cheer and loved buying a present for the residents of The Spires.
“Fundraising and helping out is what we do and we’ve truly missed it while working from home during the pandemic – this small token has definitely raised our spirits.
“A very merry Christmas to all the residents and staff at The Spires.”Nicola Lewis
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:
“The company have ensured that each of our residents has a gift which is so thoughtful.
“We decided not to tell the residents yet and keep it a secret – we are going to follow the German tradition and hand them their gifts from the team on Christmas Eve.
“They can then open their presents from families on Christmas Day, so they get two lovely days of gifts and festive fun.”Amy Doyle