Staff from a Lichfield business have donated their Secret Santa gifts to residents at a local care home.

Presents being delivered to The Spires care home

The team from city-based Easyfundraising said they’d made the decision after seeing the challenges the coronavirus crisis had created for those living in care settings.

So instead of swapping gifts with each other, workers opted to hand over presents to The Spires care home instead.

Nicola Lewis, from Easyfundraising, said:

“We were so pleased to be able to do our office Secret Santa a bit differently this year. “All the staff we’re very excited to be able to spread some Christmas cheer and loved buying a present for the residents of The Spires. “Fundraising and helping out is what we do and we’ve truly missed it while working from home during the pandemic – this small token has definitely raised our spirits. “A very merry Christmas to all the residents and staff at The Spires.” Nicola Lewis

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said: