People are being invited to join an outdoor carol singing service at Lichfield Cathedral.

The additional Carols Around the Tree service will take place on 19th December at 4pm.

The new time was added after the cancellation of Cathedral Illuminated due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The outdoor service will be ticket only.

Canon Andrew Stead said:

“We’re excited to be able to put on another time slot for our popular Carols Around the Tree service on Saturday. “We are sure all attendees will be singing along to our fantastic cathedral organ with gusto. “We look forward to joining with an enthusiastic crowd singing our hearts out to popular carols and ushering in Christmas week.” Canon Andrew Stead

Tickets are free and available to book on the cathedral’s website.