Police are appealing for information after a car window was smashed in Burntwood.

The incident happened overnight between 16th and 17th December on Squires Gate.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The vehicle alarm was heard to sound at around 11.30pm and this is when the incident is believed to have occurred.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0370 of 17th December.