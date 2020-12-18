Work to restore the Lichfield Canal has been given a pre-Christmas boost.
The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust is one of eight community groups which will receive funding from South Staffs Water for projects to encourage and enhance biodiversity.
Over £22,000 in total will be awarded, with the trust planning to use its share to plant new hedging along the route of the canal at Falkland Road next year.
Dan Clark, water resources and environment manager for South Staffs Water, said:
“We’re not just here to provide our customers with high quality water, we want to protect and enhance the environment for current communities and for future generations.
“We want to do that by supporting and funding the existing community groups and charities, which are already working hard to increase the variety of natural living things and the diversity of the habitats where they live.
“This is work which not only benefits wildlife, but also enhances local communities and our open spaces.
“We were pleased to receive so many applications for our fund this year, the successful projects were chosen by a combination of our staff volunteers across the business and customers on our online community.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects progress.”Dan Clark, South Staffs Water