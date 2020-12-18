Work to restore the Lichfield Canal has been given a pre-Christmas boost.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust is one of eight community groups which will receive funding from South Staffs Water for projects to encourage and enhance biodiversity.

Over £22,000 in total will be awarded, with the trust planning to use its share to plant new hedging along the route of the canal at Falkland Road next year.

The section of the canal route where the hedge will be planted

Dan Clark, water resources and environment manager for South Staffs Water, said: