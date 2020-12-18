A fire that destroyed a building at Drayton Manor was accidental, theme park bosses have confirmed.
The blaze on 15th December saw fire crews from across the region called to the popular theme park.
A statement from Drayton Manor said an investigation into the fire had now been completed.
“Following a full investigation, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service has confirmed that the fire that broke out in the park was accidental, and believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the toilet block.”Drayton Manor spokesperson