The New Era video

A domestic abuse service has teamed up with a Lichfield production company to create videos highlighting the additional stress the festive period can put on relationships.

New Era has worked with local actors and Lichfield-based Toffee Hammer Studio to create two films – one for domestic abuse survivors and another for those who want to change their behaviour – based on a scene from the Love Actually film.

The Is It Love, Actually? videos also draw attention to the impact of the coronavirus crisis has put on couples.

Chantelle Thompson, head of service at New Era, said:

“We know from the work we do supporting victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse, that, sadly, Christmas isn’t always a happy time for everyone. “It can often bring added pressures for many couples and families, around things like money and who to spend time with. “And we expect things to be even tougher this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why we wanted to come up with a simple but eye-catching way of raising awareness and encouraging people to get in touch, if they need us. “The team from Toffee Hammer Studio have done a terrific job for us.” Chantelle Thompson

Director Maureen George, said:

“As productions go, this has certainly been one of our more unusual assignments. “However, we’ve all been thrilled to play our part in what is such an important campaign, supporting this worthwhile cause. “For us as a group of actors, who have seen our bookings cancelled due to COVID-19, it’s brought a positive end to an otherwise incredibly testing year for all of us involved in the world of live theatre and the arts.” Maureen George

Victims of domestic abuse can call the 24 hour confidential New Era hotline on 0300 303 3778 or us the live webchat option at new-era.uk.

The organisation also runs a support line for perpetrators from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, on 01785 601690.