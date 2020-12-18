A man caught travelling at 130mph near Lichfield has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Martin Jean Corcoveanu, from Walsall, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously at Cannock Magistrates Court.

The 27-year-old was also given a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that two police officers were travelling on a 70mph stretch of the A5 at around 11.20am on the 5th May when a BMW was spotted exceeding the speed limit.

Corcoveanu was found to have been clocking 130mph at some points, as well as going through a red light at a roundabout.

PC Craig Beardsley said: