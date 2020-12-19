People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to keep Christmas gatherings as small as possible after the coronavirus restrictions were changed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said up to three families could now only meet on Christmas Day, rather than a period of five days as originally planned.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said extra vigilance was now needed in the fight against COVID-19.
“While the Prime Minister’s announcement is undoubtedly hugely disappointing to families who had hoped to see loved ones over a few days this Christmas, the scientific evidence and emergence of a new strain of virus mean we must all be extra vigilant.
“Staffordshire remains in a very high alert area and our hospitals will be under immense pressure over the next few months.
“We are urging people to have a smaller Christmas this year and restrict contact with their extended families as much as possible.
“This isn’t the news we wanted, but we must persevere and with the vaccine roll-out there is now light at the end of the tunnel.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council