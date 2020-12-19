People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to keep Christmas gatherings as small as possible after the coronavirus restrictions were changed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said up to three families could now only meet on Christmas Day, rather than a period of five days as originally planned.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said extra vigilance was now needed in the fight against COVID-19.