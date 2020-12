Lichfield City FC suffered a disappointing return to action after they went down 2-1 against Chelmsley Town.

The Midland Football League Division One leaders were unable to welcome fans as they looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

But a fine strike from Sam Jeeves and a Cody Mullan strike saw the visitors take the initiative.

Kyle Patterson pulled a goal back late on for City but they were unable to salvage anything from the encounter.