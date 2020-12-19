A Lichfield key worker is hoping to his charity Christmas single will hit the high notes in the festive charts.

Jordan Adams, a senior residential care worker, has released How This Story Ends to help raise money for the NSPCC.

Jordan Adams

As well as working with vulnerable young people, Jordan also performs semi-professionally as a classical and musical theatre singer.

His musical talents saw him reach the grand final of the national Open Mic UK contest.

“Being both a singer and a residential care worker is such a huge contrast. “The kids love that by day I’m Jordan Adams, the guy who supports and cares for them, and by night I go out and perform. “Since the coronavirus outbreak it has meant that I can’t go out and entertain people. “Knowing that I’m making a difference by releasing this song which I hope makes people feel happy and joyful, whilst also raising money for the NSPCC means the world to me.” Jordan Adams

Caroline Morgan, NSPCC supporter fundraising manager, said:

“It is incredible that Jordan has released this single for us at a time when he is busy in his vital role as a residential care worker. “We have been amazed at the lengths our supporters have gone to raise vital funds for us at a time when we all trying to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “It would be great to see Jordan’s single climb up the charts in the lead up to Christmas Day.” Caroline Morgan

How This Story Ends​ ​is available now via major music streaming and download platforms including Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.